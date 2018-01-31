Rasual Butler, playing for the Bulls in 2011.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
(670 The Score) Rasual Butler, a 13-year NBA veteran who briefly played for the Bulls in 2011, died in a car crash with his wife, Leah LaBelle, early Wednesday morning, according to reports.
Butler was 38. TMZ first reported the news, saying that Butler lost control of his vehicle and hit a parking meter, with police believing speeding was involved.
Butler averaged 7.5 points per game in his career and was beloved across the NBA. He played for eight different teams.