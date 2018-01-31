CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Congressmen Peter Roskam, Randy Hultgren, and Mike Bost were among several House Republicans on their way to a retreat in West Virginia when their train hit a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Virginia.

The chartered Amtrak train left Union Station in Washington, D.C., around 8:30 a.m., and the train hit the back of a garbage truck around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.

The White House confirmed one fatality and one serious injury in the crash, but said there were no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.

Roskam’s and his wife were on the train, but were not hurt.

“As a passenger, when the first impact happened, I thought that it was just hitting the brakes, and some sort of episode, but I had no idea the serious nature of it. But then it became very obvious that the train had struck a garbage truck,” Roskam said in a phone interview with WBBM Newsradio.

Bost tweeted about the accident later Wednesday morning, confirming he and his wife also were on the train, but were not hurt.

Tracy & I were on a train w/ other members of Congress heading to GOP strategy retreat in WV. Train involved in collision w/ garbage truck. Tracy & I are safe & unharmed. Of truck’s crew, 1 was killed and another is being treated for injuries. Please keep them in your prayers. — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) January 31, 2018

Hultgren’s office confirmed he also was on the train, but was not injured.

Fellow GOP Illinois congressmen Rodney Davis, John Shimkus, Darin LaHood, and Adam Kinzinger were not on the train.

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-California) tweeted a photo of damage to the front of the train.

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

President Trump is meeting with his national security team but is aware of the accident, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Amtrak released a statement on the incident that said the train “came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage.”