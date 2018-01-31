Tattooed man drives red muscle car/ Maui - HawaiiPhoto Credit: Thinkstock

By Mark G. McLaughlin

The great American road trip means different things to different people, but regardless of the reason, sitting in a vehicle for hours on end is going to tax even the most committed driver. The ordeal of such a journey can be greatly eased and even relatively enjoyable if done in a vehicle that is properly designed for just such an odyssey. Here are just five of the most road-trip worthy cars that will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show.

2018 Chicago Auto Show

McCormick Place

2301 South Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, IL 60616

(630) 495-2282

Date: February 10 – 19

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. every day except the last (8 p.m. on Feb. 19)

www.chicagoautoshow.com

Honda CR-V Compact SUV

The Honda CR-V is one of the best compact SUVs for a road trip. It seats five and has ample passenger leg room and a spacious cargo area, as well as advanced safety features. The Honda CR-V gets up to an economical 34 mpg on the open road. There are also a lot of entertainment options available and it offers a very comfortable ride, especially for a compact SUV.

Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible

The Mazda MX-5 Miata may not be well-suited for a family road trip, but for one or two people it is a great car to drive over long distances. It is sporty looking and fun to drive, and the soft top or retractable hard top (RF) versions of this convertible are especially well-suited to those who want to feel the wind in their hair as they travel along the highways and byways. The Mazda is also economical, as it gets up to 36 mpg on the highway, and comfortable, at least for two, making it ideal for a romantic getaway.

Ford Fusion Hybrid

Road trips do not have to be excessively expensive—especially not in the Ford Fusion Hybrid, which gets over 40 mpg both in the city and on the highway. It has a good-size trunk and a comfortable and well-appointed interior and handles well on tight turns and twisty back roads.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee not only offers a smooth, comfortable and quiet ride, but also has a lot of cargo space, especially with the back seat down. Even with the back seat up, however, the Grand Cherokee offers a lot of room to pack suitcases or camping gear, and it can tow up to 7,400 pounds. The full or part-time four-wheel drive is well-suited for those whose road trip is going off the main roads, and its sturdy construction and excellent safety features make it a vehicle anyone or their family can ride in with confidence.

GMC Yukon

With room for up to seven, the GMC Yukon is perfect for big families or a group of friends heading out for a long road trip. It is roomy and comfortable and has a lot of cargo space (and even more if needed as it has detachable seats). Its V8 engine is powerful with up to 420 HP with the 6.2 liter version (355 HP with the 5.3 liter engine), and its infotainment and navigation systems will come in very handy on a long road trip into the great unknown.