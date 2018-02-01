CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amtrak train collided with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Dyer, Ind.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from Chopper 2 shows the back of the black pickup sustained damage.
The accident happened at 3:23 p.m. near 77th and Calumet avenues. That crossing has a signal but no gate.
The train is not blocking a crossing. There were no injuries reported on the train.
Investigators are on the scene.
In a statement, Amtrak said, “Train 51 is briefly delayed in Dyer after making contact with vehicle.”