(670 The Score) An important period of time for recovery can now start for Kyle Long, who underwent a second procedure on Wednesday.

“So nice to be done with work on my body for the offseason,” Long tweeted. “Gives me a ton of time to build the tank up again. Thanks for the constant support and motivation!”

Long was set for a procedure on his left shoulder, which was believed to be the operation Wednesday. Long also underwent a procedure in December to repair a herniated disk in his neck.

The 29-year-old Long endured another frustrating season filled with injuries in 2017. He played in 10 games before being shut down in early December.

Long first suffered a torn left labrum during August of 2016, but opted to play through that injury. He then suffered major damage to his right ankle during a game in November of that season, which required surgery in the days that followed. Long did not have his labrum repaired as originally planned.

Last season, Long played through the labrum injury, had a finger dislocated during a game in late October and also experienced the herniated disk in his neck.

The Bears have not offered specifics to the status of Long. General manager Ryan Pace most recently spoke on Long’s health during his year-end press conference in early January.

“We’re confident in the direction he’s headed,” Pace said.

