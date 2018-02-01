CHICAGO (CBS) — Service was disrupted on the CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines after a dead body was removed from the tracks at Belmont.

Trains were halted at Belmont because of an unauthorized person on the tracks, according to a service alert issued by the CTA at 10:23 a.m.

Later updates referred to the incident as a medical emergency on the tracks.

CTA spokesperson Irene Ferradaz said power was shut off in both directions because of a person on the tracks at Belmont, but that the person did not make contact with a train or the electrified third rail.

She said Chicago Fire Department crews had removed the person from the tracks.

CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said the person was dead, but could not immediately provide further information.

Red Line trains were only operating between Fullerton and 95th Street and between Howard and Addison as of 11 a.m., the CTA said.

Brown Line trains were only operating between Kimball and Southport and between Fullerton and the Loop. Purple Line Express service was fully suspended.

The transit agency is recommending the 22 Clark, 36 Broadway and 151 Sheridan buses as alternates for Red Line riders and the 8 Halsted, 9 Ashland, 22 Clark and 36 Broadway buses as alternates for the Brown Line.

Shuttle buses are also operating between Howard and Fullerton, the CTA said.

