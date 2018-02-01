(WBBM Newsradio) – The Chicago Public Library is sponsoring programming and exhibits throughout February that celebrate African-American History Month.
More than 40 events, workshops and programs will mark the month, which honors the culture, history and achievements of African Americans. All are free to the public.
The keynote event is Feb. 7 at the South Chicago branch: a look at “Letters from Langston: From the Harlem Renaissance to the Red Scare and Beyond” by Evelyn Crawford and Dr. MaryLouise Patterson. The book examines newly published letters between Langston Hughes and four confidantes.
Other events:
-African American Litfest, running Saturdays and Tuesday Feb. 6 and 20, at Harold Washington Library.
-Demonstrations of the vibraphone by Thaddeus Tukes, 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at McKinley Park branch and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Jeffrey Manor.
-“Heritage Makers: Benjamin Banneker’s Clock,” on Feb. 9 and Feb. 20 at Harold Washington Library.
-A Feb. 15 presentation by Amanda Lucidon, former official White House photographer for Michelle Obama, who will discuss her book, “Chasing Light,” at the main branch.
-Concert artist Bryant Young performs “Unsounded Melodies,” a survey of works by African-American composers. Feb. 16 at Harold Washington Library.
-“Walk Together Children,” Feb. 26 at Archer Heights and Feb. 28 at Douglass Branch, featuring storyteller Oba King.
-“An Evening with Blues Legend Holle Thee Maxwell,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Woodson Regional.
Special exhibits at the Harold Washington Library run through February: A collection of Lucidon’s photographs, third floor; “Patrick Thompson: The Color of Jazz”; and “Terri Mae Owens: Been Yah Gullah Dolls & Sweetgrass Baskets,” eighth floor. The latter exhibit runs through March 31.
More information is available here.