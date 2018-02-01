(WBBM Newsradio) — Seven years ago as a high school junior, Jake Elliot kicked in a football game for the first time.
On Sunday, he’ll be kicking for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.
He has plenty of fans at Lyons Township High School, where coaches discovered him. Students and teachers gathered today to honor their famous alum.
The school hoped to pose 1,000 people at the 50-yard line of Bennett Field Stadium, but the cold weather prompted organizers to move the 100 people they had inside. They chanted “Fly, Eagles, fly,” for the cameras — and for Elliott.
Elliott played tennis before Lyons Township assistant football coach Jason Brauer discovered his kicking ability.
He says Elliott is a natural as a kicker and has worked hard to improve.
“He’s devoted his time to it, and it’s paid off,” Brauer says.