CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana State Police are seeking help in finding a woman and young boy last seen over two years ago.
Two-year-old King Walker and 21-year-old Diamond Bynum were last seen July 25, 2015 at their Gary home.
According to Indiana State Police, the family believes the two left home together and never returned. No one has seen either of them since.
Dozens of searches were conducted in Gary, but no success. The station has not received any new tips, leads or developments in months. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 (THE LOST) or Indiana State Police Detectives Chris Campione or Mike Bailey at 219-696-6242.
Below is a flyer from the Indiana Center for Missing and Exploited Children with an age progression picture on King Walker who would now be four-years old.