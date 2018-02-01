Bears running back Jordan Howard.(Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

(670 The Score) Bears running back Jordan Howard is eager to get working with new head coach Matt Nagy.

Howard, the Bears’ feature back, has only met briefly with the 39-year-old Nagy but has heard enough about him to feel excited. Nagy worked as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs last year, operating an offense viewed as cutting edge.

The Bears hope their new modernized West Coast system that will also have input from new offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich can benefit quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and playmakers like Howard.

“I was pretty excited about that with his offensive background,” Howard on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday. “We struggled on offense this past year, so I’m definitely excited about that, because we need some help.”

Led by former offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, the Bears ranked 29th in scoring at 16.5 points per game and 30th in yardage at 287.4 per game. Loggains left to become offensive coordinator of the Dolphins, where he will work with former Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase, who will call the plays in Miami.

Nagy’s Chiefs ranked fifth in scoring offense at 25.9 points per game and sixth in yardage at 375.4 per game.

Nagy had said in an interview with NFL Network that he wants his offense to be “fun” in its function. That was mentioned to Howard during his appearance.

“I felt great about that because last year we were pretty much basic,” Howard said. “Everybody knew what we were going to do. They knew what was coming pretty much every play, so it was pretty easy for them to stop us. Now, I feel like we’re going to be a lot more creative and have defenses off balance.”

