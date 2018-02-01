CHICAGO (CBS) — On the same morning fare hikes went into effect for Metra, the Ventra app that normally allows riders to pay without a paper ticket was not allowing users to make purchases.
The Ventra app normally allows Metra riders to purchase fares on their smart phones or tablets, and display tickets on their screens, rather than buying paper tickets at train stations. However, the Ventra app was crashing Thursday morning when users tried to purchase new fares. Previously purchased tickets were still working.
Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the problem sometime Thursday morning, as a fare hike was going into effect. Riders who had already purchased fares —
including 10-ride and monthly passes — could still use those tickets, but couldn’t purchase new fares.
Gillis said passengers instead must purchase tickets at a station, or wait for the problem to be fixed if they can.
Metra was investigating the glitch, and hoped to fix the issue soon.
One-way tickets rose by 25 cents in all zones for Metra riders on Thursday. Ten-ride tickets jumped $4.25 to $7.75 per ticket, depending on the zone. Monthly fares – the most popular ticket for riders – went up between $9 and $12.50 per ticket, also depending on the zone. Tickets for unlimited rides on the weekends went up from $8 to $10.