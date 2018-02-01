(WBBM Newsradio) — Scam artists are at work again in north suburban Wilmette, police say.
Around 1 p.m. Jan. 20, a man told a homeowner on the 600 block of Leclaire Avenue that she had a hole in her roof. He asked her to come out so he could show her.
Police said she refused and the man drove off in olive green or gray truck.
The following Friday, around 5:30 p.m., burglars told residents of a home near Leclaire that they needed to check the water because the neighbors’ water faucets were running green.
They were let in and grabbed cash while the homeowners were checking faucets in the kitchen and basement, police say.
Leclaire is often targeted because it is right off the Edens Expressway. Police say anyone who has doubts about unsolicited workers to call 9-1-1 and not to let them inside.