(WBBM Newsradio) — A Michigan doctor arrested by immigration authorities two weeks ago has been released.
Born in Poland — but in the U.S. since he was 5 years old — Lukasz Niec has been a medical doctor practicing in Kalamazoo for more than a decade. He holds a green card.
On his record are some relatively minor arrests as a teenager, and later a couple of driving-while-impaired arrests.
His arrest last month by immigration officials was a shock to his wife, Rachelle.
She tells WBBM she believes the arrest was not the result of a Trump Administration crackdown, but rather, the result of someone’s personal grudge.
“A little vendetta maybe,” she says.
In any case, Rachelle Burkart-Niec says she is excited a judge is releasing her husband.
“I’m going to keep a smile on my face. I need to do that for Lukasz and support him in any way I can,” she says.