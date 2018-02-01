CHICAGO (CBS) — State Senator Kwame Raoul has won the race to air the first TV commercials in the Democrats’ crowded contest for attorney general.

It’s a race with eight candidates and no overwhelming favorite.

The contest contains lots of fresh faces, along with one well-known veteran seeking a comeback.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley has the story.

Chicago’s former police oversight chief Sharon Fairley wants to be Illinois’ first black, female attorney general.

She’s new to politics, but not to being an underdog.

“I’m black and I’m a woman. So I’ve always had to work harder,” says Fairley.

Political warhorse Pat Quinn is running too.

He’s a former governor, lieutenant governor and state treasurer and he’s seeking political re-birth.

“The reason I’m running for attorney general is to be the strongest advocate for our environment and clean water that Illinois has ever seen,” says Quinn.

In a field with eight candidates, Quinn’s got the name recognition with everyone else seeking to break out.

Hyde Park’s state senator got a leg up today, becoming the first candidate in the race to get commercials on TV.

Raoul has won backing from Cook County Democrats and the powerful Chicago Teachers Union.

But Fairley claims that both Raoul and Quinn are part of the problem in Illinois.

“The state of Illinois is still stuck in this never ending political quagmire. Whatever they’ve been doing has not worked,” says Fairley. “We need somebody new to take a new approach, and we need somebody who can work operate independently.”

But Fairley isn’t the only independent in the race.

The other candidates include state representative Scott Drury, attorney Aaron Goldstein, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering and former Chicago Park District Chairman Jesse Ruiz.

Raoul also leads in fundraising.

Reports show he’s got a million dollars in cash on hand.

Drury has about $750,000.

Nancy Rotering has almost $600,000.