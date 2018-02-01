CHICAGO (CBS) — It was quite the shopping spree. More than $4,000 in clothes.

Trouble is, these young men spent two minutes inside the mall and ran out without paying.

Now Rosemont police want your help catching these shoplifters.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has the story.

The robbery happened in the Fashion Outlets Mall in Rosemont. It was around 12:30 last Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video captures five men, running full speed down the mall. Police speculate they’re in their late teens or early 20s.

You can see they’re carrying an armful of clothes, merchandise they stole from this upscale Burberry store. 18 items worth $4,319.

“It’s shocking especially in such a mall with so many people, it’s hard to think that it could even happen with so many people around,” says mall employee Justyna Fraczek. “That someone would even have the guts to do that.”

Once they clear the door, the men head for the parking garage and take off.

A security cameras capturesthe license plate.

But police trace the car back to Indiana where it had been reported stolen more than a week ago.

They say that stolen car has been linked to a number of crimes in Chicago and Indiana within the last week.

Authorities want the public to take a close look at video and to call if you recognize the men.