(CBS) – A new book titled “No, My Place” outlines allegations of sex harassment recounted by some of the most powerful women in Illinois government.
The subjects include two of the state’s highest-ranking lawyers: Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross sits down with author Kerry Lester.
The stories are “MeToo” memoirs. In Foxx’s case, she says when she was an assistant prosecutor she had to deal with a division chief who sexually harassed women in the office.
Lester also spoke with Madigan, who discussed being harassed early and often in her career. Madigan was stalked as a state senator.
One common theme is that men use harassment as a means of maintaining status and power, and few systems are in place to address the problem, Lester says.
“This happens to women of all ages and races and backgrounds who work in Illinois politics and government,” she says.
Lester says “just about every woman has a story” about being harassed.
