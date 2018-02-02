(WBBM Newsradio) — A chef in Louisiana hopes to whet your appetite and control the Asian Carp population at the same time.
WBBM’s Rob Hart has more.
Chef Phillipe Parola’s Siverfin Group wants to sell fish cakes made of the increasingly invasive Asian Carp. They will be sold as Silverfin fish cakes to restaurants, caterers, and schools across the country.
Parola has been working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the food service director at the University of Illinois.
State fisheries chief Dan Stephenson says Asian carp are already in or can get into most U.S. waterways.
