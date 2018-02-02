(CBS) – A carjacking victim turned the tables on a teen who tried to steal his vehicle Friday night, police said.
Chicago police say the 54-year-old driver was unpacking his car around 7 p.m. at Fairbanks and Ohio when a 15-year-old entered the vehicle and attempted to flee with it.
The car owner was able to get into the vehicle and place the suspect in custody.
Cell phone video shared with CBS 2 shows an adult man pinning a suspect to the ground, while others assist on the street.
Police took a suspect into custody.