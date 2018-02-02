(WBBM Newsradio) — Elgin Police say they are investigating reports that a Texas man sold a 14-year-old girl to a family in the northwest suburb for sex.
The allegation is that a man in the Dallas area sold the girl an Elgin family that planned a common-law marriage between the girl and a 17-year-old boy.
The Elgin family only paid part of the agreed-upon price for the girl, which was $17,500, authorities say.
In response, the Texas man and his wife drove to Elgin and effectively repossessed the girl. They then planned to sell the teen to a Florida family.
Elgin Police Spokeswoman Kristie Hilton says investigators are looking into the case.
“The only thing we can release at this time is that we are investigating.”
News media in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, say the Texas man, 31-year-old Steven Marks, was arrested last week. So was his wife, Lila Miller.
Both are charged with purchasing or selling a child for sex.