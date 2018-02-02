CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Crown Point braved freezing temps to rescue a dog stuck in a frozen pond.
According to Mark Baumgardner, Jr. with the City of Crown Point Fire Rescue department, a call came in after 8:30 a.m. to Lake County 911 with a report that a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped in the water.
The Crown Point Fire Department arrived minutes later to rescue the dog.
Authorities on the scene say the dog was starting to go under.
In the Facebook video, the dog can be heard yelping as a rescuer crawls over partially frozen ice to get to the animal.
Crown Point Fire Rescue says the dog was taken to Oak Hill Animal Clinic and later released to its owner.
The canine is an epilepsy service dog.
The dog’s owner says she plans to bring lunch to the fire department to express her gratitude for the rescue of her animal.