CHICAGO (CBS) — A memorial service will be held Friday for the five women killed in the Lane Bryant massacre in Tinley Park in 2008.

It’s been 10 years since an armed robber tied up six women in the store and shot them, leaving five of them dead, but the case remains unsolved.

St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church in Tinley Park was hosting a prayer service at noon Friday, the 10th anniversary of the murders.

The service comes a day after police released a newly enhanced composite sketch and enhanced audio of one victim’s 911 call, with the killer’s voice in the background.

The killer walked into the store at 191st and Harlem on Feb. 2, 2008, and announced a robbery. He took the store manager, an employee, and four customers to the back, bound them with duct tape, and shot them all.

Store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, were all killed. A sixth woman was also shot and wounded.

The survivor helped police create a sketch of the gunman, and on Thursday police released a 3-D enhanced image of the suspect. Police also have isolated the killer’s voice in a recording of the 911 call from the shooting, making his voice clearer, though his words remain unintelligible.

Police hope the lifelike image of the killer and the voice recording could help them solve the case after 10 years.

Bishop’s sister, Michelle Talos, said it’s been a long 10 years wondering exactly what happened, and whether the killer will ever be caught. She said she hopes the more detailed sketch sparks someone’s memory and brings the killer to justice.

“It’s time to tell on him. It’s time to have some justice, and have some truth out there for these five women that lost their lives,” she said.

Bishop was a nurse and mother of three, including a newborn baby. She and other relatives of the slain women were expected to attend the prayer service.