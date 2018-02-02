CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Eighteen-year-old Alex Vue witnessed the murders of his parents in March of 2016. Vue and his three siblings have been living with other relatives since the murders, but his family hasn’t heard from him since Monday.
Vue is a senior at James Madison Academic Campus in Milwaukee. Police in Milwaukee said he purchased an Amtrak ticket and was last seen at Union Station in Chicago, but left his cellphone behind and has been inactive on social media.
Dan Popp, 39, was found guilty of the triple murder and ruled mentally ill on Friday and will be sentenced February 23.
Vue’s family believes he may be emotionally distraught or even suicidal as a result of Friday’s ruling.
He has no known family or friends in Chicago.