CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking is thwarted in Streeterville when the rightful owner of the car tackles the suspect.

The man jumped on top of the alleged robber and it’s all caught on tape.

Chicago police say no one has been charged yet but a 15-year-old is in custody.

Witnesses say his friends left him behind pinned to the ground.

On the phone video, the teen can be seen squirming underneath an older man who had tackled him on Ohio and Fairbanks.

The 54-year-old says he was unloading his car around 7:15 last night when the attempted robber suddenly hopped in the driver’s seat.

The man ripped the teen out of the car which by then had crashed into a fence.

He held the young man down, with the help of a few bystanders, until police arrived.

The neighbor who shot the cell phone video says the scene startled her.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen before so of course I was shocked,” she says. “I can’t believe the guy tackled him to the ground, especially, I mean, you never know what kind of weapons people could have or anything.”

That witness says another car with a group of young men inside hovered around the scene for a while but sped off when police sirens began.