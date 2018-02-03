By Chris Emma–
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (670 The Score) — Brian Urlacher, beating heart of the Bears’ defense for 13 seasons, has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Urlacher was informed of the honor Saturday afternoon, as a source confirmed. The distinct honor will be revealed Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium as part of the NFL Honors ceremony. He was selected on his first ballot appearance, joining a class that reportedly includes Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Brian Dawkins.
Urlacher was an eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and was named All-Pro four times during his 13 NFL seasons, all played with the Bears. A first-round pick in 2000, he was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned honors as AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.
With his selection, Urlacher will join a legacy of Bears linebackers in the Hall of Fame that includes Mike Singletary, Dick Butkus and Bill George.
“Brian certainly did a great job playing middle linebacker for the Bears,” Singletary said on Saturday. “He just falls right into that whole group. He did a great job leading them, he did a great job playing that position and he did it very well.”
Urlacher finished with 1,080 tackles, 22 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns during his time with the Bears. He was a team captain and considered to be the leader of the Bears defense.
During Urlacher’s tenure in Chicago, the Bears revitalized their identity as a dominant defense and reached the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history back in February of 2007.
“I think it’s a hell of an honor to go in on the first ballot,” Charles Tillman said. “That says a lot about you. I think his resume speaks for itself. He did everything he needed to do on the field.”
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.