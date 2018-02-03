Brian Urlacher.(Getty Images)

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (670 The Score) — Brian Urlacher, beating heart of the Bears’ defense for 13 seasons, has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Urlacher was informed of the honor Saturday afternoon, as a source confirmed. The distinct honor will be revealed Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium as part of the NFL Honors ceremony. He was selected on his first ballot appearance, joining a class that reportedly includes Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Brian Dawkins.