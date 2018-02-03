CHICAGO (CBS) — Three banks were robbed in less than two hours Friday.

The robberies spanned from the south suburban Midlothian to northwest suburban Richmond, according to the FBI.

The most recent robbery happened about 12:30 p.m. in the city’s Northwest Side Montclare neighborhood when a man held up a TCF Bank branch inside a Jewel Osco grocery store at 2520 N. Narragansett Ave.

The suspect in that robbery was described as a white man in his 30s with a medium build, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing about 175 pounds, according to the FBI.

The same man is suspected of robbing another Northwest Side TCF Bank branch Jan. 25 at 6430 W. Irving Park and a PNC Bank branch Dec. 28, 2017, at 4120 N. Harlem Ave. in Norridge.

The two suburban bank robberies happened within a minute of each other.

Surveillance image of the man who robbed a TCF Bank branch Friday afternoon at 2520 N. Narragansett Ave. on the Northwest Side. (FBI)

A South Division Credit Union branch at 14740 Cicero Ave. in Midlothian was robbed about 11:15 a.m. and a McHenry Savings Bank branch in Richmond was reported as a non-takeover robbery at 11:14 a.m., according to the FBI.

In the South Division Credit Union robbery, a black male described as about 6-foot-2 and wearing dark blue overalls entered the bank and showed a gun, according to the FBI>

An image taken from video surveillance of a male who on Friday robbed the South Division Credit Union branch at 14740 Cicero Ave. in Midlothian. (FBI)

In the McHenry Savings Bank robbery, the robber was described as a white man in his 20s with a thin build.

All of Friday’s robberies were believed to have been committed by separate individuals, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

Federal agents were investigating all three with local authorities.

