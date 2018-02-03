CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was attacked after meeting a person on a dating app.
It happened earlier this week after the victim used the dating app Grinder.
The 22-year-old man got into an altercation with another the man in his Uptown apartment.
He ended up running naked from the apartment after the other man pulled out a knife and tried to rob him.
“I recall hearing the yelling,” says witness Will Lazicki. “I might have heard the gate slam after I heard the yelling. I heard ‘help, help, help, help!'”
So far there have been no arrests in the alleged attack.