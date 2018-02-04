Alshon Jeffery(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (670 The Score) — The throw was placed right on the money by Nick Foles, but Alshon Jeffery had to position himself just right. He leaped to the air, contorting his body left and made the kind of incredible catch one can only expect with Jeffery.

Thirteen months after guaranteeing a championship as a member of the Bears, Jeffery won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, a thrilling 41-33 victory in which he was a key factor.

“I told y’all,” Jeffery said. “I never said a team. I told y’all we’re going to the Super Bowl and we were going to win it. I said it this week, we were going to bring that trophy back to Philly. I said that.”

Jeffery made his bold guarantee at U.S. Bank Stadium, site of Super Bowl LII, in the aftermath of a 3-13 season with the Bears in 2016. It was said in response to a question about the Bears’ future beyond that year, though the answer certainly could’ve come with Jeffery knowing he would be leaving Chicago.

On the game’s biggest stage, Jeffery hauled in three catches for 73 yards and that acrobatic 34-yard touchdown.

“What can I say, a touchdown in the Super Bowl,” Jeffery said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Jeffery played the first five years of his NFL career with the Bears, who made him a second-round pick in 2012. Considered a dynamic talent, Jeffery’s time in Chicago saw injuries and inconsistencies. He missed seven games during a contract year in 2015 and was dealt a four-game suspension in 2016 for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

After tendering the franchise tag during the 2016 offseason, the Bears allowed Jeffery to walk into free agency last March, where the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $14-million deal. He was awarded a four-year contract extension in December.

“This is who wanted me,” Jeffery said. “The Eagles wanted me more than any other team. I went where I was wanted, not where I was unwanted.”

The Eagles are scheduled to celebrate their Super Bowl championship with a parade down Broad Street this week in Philadelphia, commemorating the first title in franchise history.

After dealing with disappointment in Chicago, Jeffery is savoring the outcome he expected for Philadelphia.

“We’re world champs,” he said. “Nobody can ever take that from us. Coming from St. Matthews, South Carolina, Calhoun County High School, Liberty Street, Turkey Heights to the University of South Carolina, going to Chicago, having the suspension, ups and downs with a few injuries. Hey, none of that matters now. None of that matters.”

