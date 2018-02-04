CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people have been killed and 12 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent attack happened early Sunday, leaving a man dead and two other people wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 12:35 a.m., the three people were standing on a sidewalk in the 11700 block of South Sangamon when shots rang out and they were struck, according to Chicago Police. An 18-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The other two victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to Roseland Community Hospital. The woman was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand. The man was struck in the left arm and in serious condition, and then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, a 53-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the same neighborhood. The man was found on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 119th Place and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about either death.

Earlier Friday night, a 56-year-old woman was shot to death in an apparent domestic shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. Beatrice Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at 9:51 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Carpenter, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Jones was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She lived in the same block as the shooting. A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 2:59 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in the 9300 block of South Escanaba when he discovered gunshot wounds to his back and leg, police said. However, the exact location of where the shooting happened was unknown. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was in the 11300 block of South King Drive when he was shot, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At 12:57 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was in the 4100 block of West Washington in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when someone walked up and fired multiple shots, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About half an hour before that, two men were wounded in a South Deering neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. They were shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Bensley, police said. One man, 24, was shot in the left buttock and was listed in critical condition. The other man, 25 years old, was shot in the right leg. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center.

A man was shot nearly two hours before that in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. The 25-year-old man was arguing with another male when he was shot in the chest at 10:28 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Yates, police said. He was taken to Northwestern University Hospital in serious condition. A suspect was in custody in connection with the shooting and charges were pending Saturday afternoon.

More than eight hours earlier, another man was shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. The 28-year-old was standing in the vestibule of a building at 2:03 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Jonquil when someone in a black car fired shots, striking him in the left foot, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

Just under an hour earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot on the West Side. The man was sitting in a parked vehicle at 1:09 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt when another male walked up and shot him in the right foot, police said. He showed up at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

At 10:45 p.m. Friday, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side McKinley Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of South Ashland when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The first shooting of the weekend happened Friday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. A 24-year-old man was walking to a vehicle at 6:17 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen when someone approached and shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

Last weekend, two men were killed and 17 other people were wounded in shootings across the city.

