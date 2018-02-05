Brad Childress in 2010.(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
(670 The Score) The Bears have added another veteran voice to their coaching staff.
Chicago plans to hire former Vikings coach Brad Childress as an offensive consultant, Sirius XM’s Adam Caplan reported. Childress most recently served as the Chiefs’ assistant head coach. He’s close with new Bears coach Matt Nagy, who was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Childress will work with Nagy and new Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich now.
Childress, 61, announced his retirement after the Chiefs’ playoff loss to the Titans in January before now reconsidering. Childress was the Vikings’ head coach from 2006-’10, compiling a 39-35 and leading Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game after the 2009 regular season.