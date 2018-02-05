CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford worked out for the third straight day Monday, but his return to the lineup hasn’t been determined.
Crawford worked out with goalie coach Jimmy Waite on Monday and took a few shots, CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports.
Crawford could join the team for practices later this week. He hasn’t played since Dec. 23 with an upper-body injury. Mawicke reports that he could see game action next week.
With 30 games left, the Blackhawks are five points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.