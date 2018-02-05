CHICAGO (CBS) — As we weather what may be the worst flu season in recent years, many find themselves in need of flu antiviral medicine.
Some pharmacies across the region, however, are experiencing a shortage of Tamiflu, a prescription medicine used to treat influenza, as well as test kits and flu vaccines.
A pediatrician’s office on Chicago’s North Side told CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez they have not had any flu vaccine for three weeks.
CVS and Walgreens also confirm that some pharmacies are running out due to the increased demand.