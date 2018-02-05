CHICAGO (CBS) — A Holocaust denier who openly touts white supremacist and anti-Semitic views on his campaign website will be the only Republican on the ballot in the 3rd congressional district in Illinois.

Arthur Jones, of Lyons, has run for Congress before, but has never made it past the Republican primary. He also ran unopposed two years ago, but was removed from the ballot due to faulty petitions. This year, his petitions were not challenged, and no other Republicans have filed to run in the heavily Democratic district spanning parts of Chicago and the southwest suburbs.

With no opponents in the Republican primary, Jones is all but assured of facing off against either incumbent Congressman Dan Lipinski or his Democratic challenger, Marie Newman, in the general election in November.

Jones’ campaign website openly calls the Holocaust “the biggest, blackest, lie in history,” claiming there is no proof 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis, “other than a few professional concentration camp survivors.”

The site also features photos of him holding up a sign that says “Muslim Ban – Yes, Sharia Law – No,” speaking at an Aryan Nations 2014 World Congress in Louisiana, speaking at a KKK rally in North Carolina, and shredding the flag of Israel.

On his site, Jones compares Jews to “blood-thirsty criminal vampires” and claims Jews are responsible for 300 million murders.

Jones also wants to bring all U.S. troops back from overseas to “defend our own country’s borders against illegal alien drug dealers, criminals, and potential terrorists.”

He also wants to prohibit anyone who receives any form of public aid, or living in public housing from owning a gun.

Jones has been denounced by the Illinois Republican Party and Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“There is no room for Neo Nazis in American politics. I condemn this man in the strongest possible terms,” Rauner said in a statement issued Monday.

“The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones. We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District,” Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said in a statement.