CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Illinois judges are leaving the courtroom for the classroom this week to meet their continuing education requirements.
The Judicial Education Conference takes about two years to plan, and offers lectures and discussions on myriad subjects. This year, session topics include opioid addiction trends, digital and electronic evidence, cyber bullying and sexting.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Jane Theis says the conference will address the changing format of discovery, from paper to digital materials.
“It used to be we’d have lots and lots of pieces of paper — no more. It’s all this electronic communication, and it’s a real challenge for everyone,” she said.
Half the judges in the state are attending the conference to meet their 30 hours of continuing legal education requirement; the other half will meet in April.