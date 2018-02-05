WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: LATEST Radar | Current Conditions NWS AlertsTraffic Conditions | School Closings | Flight UpdatesSubmit Pics/Videos
Filed Under:Blue Line, CTA Robbery, wheelchair

(STMW) — Authorities are looking for two people who threatened a man in a wheelchair and stole his cellphone last week on a CTA Blue Line train  near Damen Avenue on the West Side.

suspects Robbers Steal Cellphone From Man In Wheelchair: Cops

Police released surveillance photos of two males wanted in connection with a robbery Jan. 24 on a CTA Blue Line train. (Chicago Police)

At 2:37 p.m. Jan. 24,  the two males took control of the man’s wheelchair and attempted to force him off of the train, Chicago Police said.

When the man resisted, they took his cell phone and ran off, police said.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage to help identify the two males involved.

Anyone with information should contact (312) 747-8384.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch