CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed and at least 15 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 12:55 a.m. Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a man in a vacant lot in the 11800 block of South Indiana with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, another man was killed in another West Pullman shooting that left two other people wounded. The three people were standing on a sidewalk in the 11700 block of South Sangamon when shots rang out and they were struck, police said. An 18-year-old man, identified as Brandon Bivens, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left shoulder, authorities said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. He lived in the same block where the shooting happened.

A 23-year-old man showed up at Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm, police said. He was in serious condition and later transferred to Stroger Hospital. A 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right hand and was taken to Roseland, where she was in good condition.

At 10:28 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was shot to death in the South Shore neighborhood. Earl Smith was arguing with another male when he was shot in the chest in the 7700 block of South Yates. Smith was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:34 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Park Manor neighborhood. A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and charges were pending Saturday afternoon.

Earlier Saturday, a 53-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in another West Pullman neighborhood. The man was found on a sidewalk at 12:04 a.m. in the 100 block of East 119th Place and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

On Friday night, a 56-year-old woman was fatally wounded in an apparent domestic shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. Beatrice Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at 9:51 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Carpenter, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Jones was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m. She lived in the same block as the shooting. A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. AT 1:42 a.m., a 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 66th Street when someone shot him from a black sedan, police said. The man was struck in the back and right leg, and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Almost four hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting about a block away in the same neighborhood. At 10:10 p.m. Sunday, the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South St. Louis when someone shot him in the right leg from a white SUV, police said. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The first shooting of the weekend happened Friday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. A 24-year-old man was walking to a vehicle at 6:17 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen when someone approached and shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

At least 10 other people have been wounded in shootings between 6:17 p.m. Friday at 1:42 a.m. Monday. Follow city gun violence with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.

Last weekend, two men were killed and 17 other people were wounded in shootings across the city.

