Filed Under:Fender Bender, Local TV, Missing Person, Roseanne Tellez

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing Friday from the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Brian Dennard was last seen Feb. 2 around 8 p.m. running west on Fullerton Ave. from Lake Shore Drive after being involved in a minor fender bender. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

His wallet and cell phone were left in the car.

screen shot 2018 02 05 at 11 52 39 am Man, 27, Missing After Apparent Fender Bender

Brian Dennard (Photo: Chicago Police)

Dennard was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man with a light complexion, Chicago police said. He has several tattoos on both of his arms.

Dennard has two small children and a fiancé, who is pregnant.

Anyone with information about Dennard’s whereabouts should call Area Central Detective Rodriguez at (312) 747-8380.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch