CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing Friday from the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.
Brian Dennard was last seen Feb. 2 around 8 p.m. running west on Fullerton Ave. from Lake Shore Drive after being involved in a minor fender bender. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
His wallet and cell phone were left in the car.
Dennard was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man with a light complexion, Chicago police said. He has several tattoos on both of his arms.
Dennard has two small children and a fiancé, who is pregnant.
Anyone with information about Dennard’s whereabouts should call Area Central Detective Rodriguez at (312) 747-8380.