CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were investigating an allegation of domestic abuse filed just weeks before former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards died.
Edwards, 74, died Thursday night at Mercy Hospital. He had been ill for months. He had suffered a stroke last year in St. Louis, and had come to Chicago for rehab.
Police said it’s unclear if Edwards’ death was connected to a domestic violence allegation filed last month. The report was filed on Jan 8, and alleged Edwards was the victim of domestic violence in December.
Investigators were waiting for a full autopsy report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports an investigator with the Healthcare Consortium of Illinois filed a request for an order of protection on Edwards’ behalf on Jan. 12. The request accuses Edwards’ wife, Brenda, tried to suffocate him by holding his head facedown on a bed. According to the Post-Dispatch, the protection order request claimed Edwards was “bed bound and immobile.”
The Post-Dispatch reports an emergency protective order against Edwards’ wife was granted on Jan. 18, barring her from contact with him. He reportedly was removed from their home in Chicago because of medical issues.