CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Aldermen in Des Plaines have voted to spend up to $50,000 for an independent investigator to look into allegations of criminal misconduct during a police golf outing.
This now makes three investigations into what occurred during the outing in Hoffman Estates last June. Police are conducting what they’re calling a criminal investigation.
The investigations are looking into allegations of sexual assault involving an alleged female victim, who was then a police officer, at a party following the off-duty golf outing.
Ald. Malcolm Chester is among the city council members who sponsored the proposal about hiring an investigative firm. He says an outside firm is necessary because Hoffman Estates police are seeking evidence that could be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt,” whereas an internal probe may suggest corrective action or provide evidence in a lawsuit.
“It’s my hope that the facts will come forward and we will find out a lot of these allegations prove not to be correct and that our police force acted appropriately,” Chester said. “I’m hoping what we’ll really see at the end of this is some sunshine.”
Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner says there will also be an internal investigation.