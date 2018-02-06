NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Some people on the East Coast got a push alert on their phones about a tsunami warning, but the National Weather Service says it was just a test.
Officials said there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test, meaning some people received what looked like an actual warning on their phones.
“A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message,” the National Weather Service in New York tweeted. “We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning.”
This comes less than a month after a now-fired Hawaii state worker sent a false missile alert, inciting panic and chaos across the island chain until a correction was sent almost 40 minutes later.