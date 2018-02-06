(CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “so disgraceful” that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!”

Trump added in a second tweet: “My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts.”

Authorities say the man suspected of the drunken-driving crash Sunday that killed Jackson has been twice deported from the U.S.

Around 4 o’clock Sunday morning in Indianapolis, Jackson and his Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, were killed. Their car was pulled over on the side of Interstate 70 because Jackson felt sick.

Both men were outside the vehicle when a black Ford F-150 truck plowed into them. The force of the impact threw one of the men into the center lane where he was later accidentally struck by a state police vehicle.

The driver, Manuel Orrego-Savala, is a Guatemalan citizen and was deported from the U.S. twice, according to police.

Orrego-Savala, was arrested with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit. According to a police affidavit, the suspect used an alias – and was in the country illegally. Investigators say he was deported to Guatemala in 2007 and again in 2009.

In Edwin Jackson’s first season with the Colts, he was their No. 3 tackler and his teammates, who affectionately called him “poundcake,” admired him for his hard work and competitive spirit. Last season, he was sidelined with an injury, reports CBS News’ David Begnaud.