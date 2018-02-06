CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man and woman considered fixtures in their community were found dead in a burning apartment building Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 3:15 a.m., the Fire Department responded to a blaze at a two-story apartment building near Pulaski and Wilcox.

When firefighters entered the building, they found a man and a woman, both 90 years old, unresponsive in the upstairs apartment. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw the blaze before the Fire Department arrived, and tried to help the elderly couple, but couldn’t.

“We saw the fire through the gangway. It was busting the window through the gangway, and the fire was getting real big,” Marcus Johnson said. “We tried to help them. We tried to get inside, but we couldn’t do nothing.”

Fire Department Deputy District Chief Jack Nagle said there were smoke detectors in the building, but they weren’t working.

“Every time we have one of these tragedies, it seems to be the same thing. There’s either no smoke detectors, or there’s no batteries in there, and too soon to tell if it would have made a difference here, but generally it’s always a possibility,” Deputy District Chief Jack Nagle said.

Neighbors said the elderly couple lived on the block for decades.

“I’m just pretty devastated. It’s unbelievable,” said their caretaker, Bernetta Sigler. “They were great, loving people.”

A relative said the wife was a retired nurse and the husband was a veteran.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.