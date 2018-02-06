(WBBM Newsradio) — For the third time since Saturday, snow is in the forecast.
And you might assume that owners of dead snowblowers are lining up out the door at repair shops. That’s not the case at two such shops.
Usually this is prime time for repair shops such as Bird Engine, in Belmont Gardens and in Alsip.
Owner Mike Anderson had big lines when the season’s first snow fell. Bring it in now, though, and he can have it ready in less than 24 hours.
“We’re hurting,” he says.
He’s hoping the inexplicable lack of business is temporary. Anderson is betting that a couple more storms will bring back the lines.
He is ready if that happens. He has 18 reconditioned snowblowers for sale at the Belmont Gardens location and 100 more stored in Alsip. This week, he has sold one.