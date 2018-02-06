(CBS) – When they say “Happy Birthday” in one southwest suburban family’s home, it covers three people.
On Tuesday, a mom gave birth to her son on her very own birthday. And guess what? It’s her mother’s birthday, too.
The birthday trio caused quite the stir at Amita Health in Bolingbrook.
“I’m like, there’s no way he’s going to be born on my birthday,” Kyrsten Moreno tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.
Little Aiden’s birthday is also the birthday of his grandmother, Nadine Hugmeyer.
Kyrsten says she basically stole her mom’s birthday thunder when she was a kid, so having a son on that same day is “payback.”
“I don’t think it was a coincidence. I think it was meant to be,” grandmother Hugmeyer says.
The odds of this happening are 1 in 48 million.
Audrina BigosAudrina Bigos is a general assignment reporter for CBS 2 A multi-media journalist and educator, Bigos previously worked for WCCB-TV in Charlotte,...More from Audrina Bigos