(WBBM Newsradio) — Democrat Andrea Raila says she’ll fight all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary, to stay on the ballot in the race for Cook County Assessor.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
No one denies that tax-appeal consultant Andrea Raila collected enough signatures to be on the March 20 ballot for assessor. But after a challenge by rival Fritz Kaegi, a hearing officer ruled that there was a pattern of fraud in how her petitions were circulated and notarized.
Raila denies fraud, admitting some mistakes occurred. She says Kaegi’s challenge is part of a pattern of men trying to keep women off the ballot.
In a statement, Kaegi’s campaign manager said the Electoral Board conducted a professional, thorough and fair process that culminated in the decision.
If the decision stands, Kaegi alone would face incumbent Assessor Joe Berrios in the Democratic Primary.