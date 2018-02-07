(670 The Score) Bulls point guard Kris Dunn had a new look when he met reporters ahead of practice Wednesday.

Dunn now has braces after undergoing dental work following his scary face-first fall in a Jan. 17 game that also left him with a concussion. Dunn hit the floor so hard that he dislocated two teeth and took a small chunk out of the United Center hardwood in the process.

“Definitely a scary fall, but as long as I have my teeth in there, I was fine,” Dunn said. “I played football. As long as those were in there, I’m good.”

Dunn has missed the team’s past eight games. While he has had plenty of dentist visits, it’s the concussion that’s still keeping him out. He remains in the league’s concussion protocol, though he has ramped up some of his activity at practice. That included a day with the Windy City Bulls of the G League on Tuesday, when Dunn did some shooting and skill work ahead of workout with a trainer. Dunn hasn’t taken physical contact.

“It’s a blessing,” Dunn said of not suffering a worse injury in his fall that came when he lost his balance on a dunk. “People thought I almost broke my neck. The fact that I have my teeth is definitely a blessing. The concussion protocol, that’s a pain.”

The Bulls next play when they host the Timberwolves on Friday night. Dunn has all but been ruled out of that game, as the Bulls want him to string together together a series of full practices after having done almost zero activity for three straight weeks.

“His inactivity will probably prevent him from playing anytime soon,” coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday. “The important thing is, he feels a lot better. He was able to come out and do some non-contact drills yesterday. He’s been on the treadmill. He’s completed the bike portion. He will meet with our doctor after today’s practice, then hopefully he will get out of the protocol and he can get back on the floor with us and continuing to up his physical activity. As far as being ready to play in a competitive game, he’s still a ways away from that.”

Dunn has been selected to play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 16 as part of the All-Star festivities. At this time, he’s unsure of his plan for that weekend.

The Bulls have gone 1-7 in Dunn’s most recent absence.

“Conditioning, getting the rhythm back, getting some contact in,” Dunn said of his focus. “I got to play with a mouthpiece. That’s the first time I’ll play with a mouthpiece in a basketball game. Just a lot of adjustments that I have to figure out.”