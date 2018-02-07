(CBS) — He’s one of the Chicago area’s latest carjacking victims, and although police eventually found his vehicle, he had to pay up.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
The man’s vehicle was involved in a highly publicized incident Tuesday. A carjacking in Bellwood led to a police chase and arrest on the Eisenhower Expressway that effectively shut down one part of the Ike.
Two vehicles were recovered, including an SUV owned by the man De Mar interviewed. It had been stolen in Chicago.
That vehicle was held in a tow yard as police continued their work. The owner of the vehicle had to get to the yard and pay the towing fee: $240.
“It don’t make sense why I got to pay for it,” he told De Mar.
Bellwood police were the lead department on this case. The police chief says it’s unfortunate that victims have to cover the towing costs.
In this case, he says, the SUV needed to be moved off the busy highway and his department doesn’t store vehicles on their property.