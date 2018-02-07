CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago Police officer accused of sexually assaulting a male suspect he was guarding at a hospital has been stripped of his police powers pending an internal investigation.
The police department said the allegations were made Sunday against a Gresham District officer who had been guarding a suspect at the hospital. The suspect claims the officer sexually assaulted him.
As a result, the officer’s police powers have been taken away and has been put on paid desk duty while an investigation is conducted.
“The allegations are being taken very seriously and the officer has been immediately suspended as detectives conduct an investigation to corroborate the allegations,” the department said in a statement released Tuesday.
No criminal charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening.
