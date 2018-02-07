CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting at a Dolton gas station late last year.
Derrick Fils, 45, faces first degree murder charges in the death of 19-year-old Arshad Vhora, who was working for his father the family-owned Clark station in the south suburb.
Syed Baquar Hussain was also shot in the robbery but survived.
Police say two other suspects remain at large.
Police said they believed the suspects attempted an armed robbery but the cash register was untouched.
At one point, a $12,000 reward was being offered for information about the case.