(CBS) – Daddy-daughter dances typically tug at the heart, but a Wednesday event was especially touching for a little girl whose father was killed in the line of duty.

She didn’t think she’d be able to go, until another soldier stepped in to help.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.

It’s Daddy-Daughter Dance night at Our Lady Of Humility School in Beach Park.

And for 5-year-old Cayleigh Hinton and family, it's bittersweet.

“This was a very special day because were celebrating my Dad,” the girl says.

Cayleigh’s dad, Illinois National Guard Sgt. Terrance Hinton, died in a training accident in May.

Another soldier – Illinois National Guard 1st Sgt. Joseph Bierbrodt — stepped in as Cayleigh’s special escort on Wednesday.

“Military is a family to me,” he says. “Without a doubt it’s an honor to be able to do something like this for another soldier.”

Sgt. Bierbrodt wasn’t the only person making this kindergartner’s night special. Upon arrival by limo, Cayleigh was greeted by area firefighters, police officers and Patriot Guard members.

Her Dad, though, was on her mind.

“He always wants me to be happy,” she says.

And Cayleigh was. Her sadness, set aside, with help from a stranger-turned-friend.

Sgt. Hinton also served in Afghanistan and Kuwait. He was killed last mother’s day.