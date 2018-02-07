(670 The Score) The Bulls are worth $2.6 billion, Forbes estimated in its newest release of NBA franchise valuations that came out Wednesday.
That figure makes the Bulls the fourth-most valuable franchise in the NBA, trailing the Knicks ($3.6 billion), Lakers ($3.3 billion) and defending champion Warriors ($3.1 billion). The Bulls’ estimated worth is up a bit from this time last year, when Forbes pegged their value at $2.5 billion.
The Celtics are the fifth-most valuable at $2.5 billion. The franchise valuation average is $1.65 billion, up 22 percent over last year, Forbes reported, and for the first time every team is worth at least $1 billion.
The Bulls have led the NBA in attendance in eight straight seasons, though their long sellout streak was halted last November as they’re in the first year of a rebuild.
